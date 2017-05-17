Elizabeth City residents upset over utility bills call town hall a a slap in the facea
Citizens concerned over utility bill problems felt literally unheard Wednesday during a town hall meeting, where the building acoustics were so poor that even some council members expressed disappointment. "It's almost a slap in the face," said Bridget Colbert, founder of Enough is Enough With Elizabeth City Utilities .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jet Ski
|1 hr
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May 11
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC