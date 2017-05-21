ECSU begins first-ever Day of Giving campaign
Elizabeth City State University has launched its first-ever ECSU Day of Giving program to raise $150,000 for community and university-related causes. ECSU will join forces with its alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members in hosting the fund-raising event on June 27. The university's goal is to raise $150,000 from more than 3,000 donors between now and June 27. The names of contributors will be added to the list of donors at www.ecsu.edu/ecsugives.
