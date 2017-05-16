ECPPS to create process for COA board...

ECPPS to create process for COA board appointments

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education agreed Monday to create a new process for appointing citizens to the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees. The matter came up Monday afternoon during school board committee meetings as the board was considering the reappointment of Elizabeth City Mayor Joe Peel to one of four COA trustee seats that are appointed by the board of education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May 11 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC