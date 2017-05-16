ECPPS to create process for COA board appointments
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education agreed Monday to create a new process for appointing citizens to the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees. The matter came up Monday afternoon during school board committee meetings as the board was considering the reappointment of Elizabeth City Mayor Joe Peel to one of four COA trustee seats that are appointed by the board of education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May 11
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC