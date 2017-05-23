ECPPS face challenge as county comes ...

ECPPS face challenge as county comes up short on funding

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education was expected to discuss at its meeting Monday night how to deal with the $1.4 million gap between what the county commissioners have proposed in local operating funds and what Superintendent Larry Cartner says is necessary to maintain services at the current level. ECPPS Superintendent Larry Cartner asked county officials for $15.8 million in operating funds for the budget year that begins July 1, citing what he called years of under-funding as well as increasing costs.

