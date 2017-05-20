EC police mum on robbery of $16K in cash
Elizabeth City police are investigating the recent robbery of nearly $16,000 from a local man, but police officials aren't releasing much information about the incident. According to a police incident report, the man, who is 53, told officers he had been robbed of $15,598 in cash the afternoon of May 11 in a parking area in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard.
