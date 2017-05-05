EC man unharmed after tree falls; unconfirmed sighting of tornado in Camden
An Elizabeth City man wasn't harmed when the severe weather that blew through the region earlier today brought a tree down on his house. Christy Saunders, coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said the tree fell on the man's house on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 9 a.m. Saunders said there was an unconfirmed sighting of a tornado in the area of Garrington Island Road during the storm.
