Downtown Waterfront Market opens with 20 vendors
The Downtown Waterfront Market reopens Saturday with 20 vendors, six of whom are selling their goods or showing off their services at Elizabeth City's waterfront for the first time. Among the returning vendors are Poor Boys/Belcross Farms of Camden, Coinjock Creek Farms and Sidney's Cafe & Bistro.
