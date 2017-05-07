Currituck 4-H'ers earn $7K from livestock show, sale

Five Currituck County 4-H members who participated in this year's Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show and Sale April 25-26 earned a total of $7,013 from the auction and sale of hogs, goats and one steer. The participants Taylor Lowry, Tess Lowry, Lilly Lowry, Taylor Morgan and Caleb Minton recevied their animals in February and worked to train them, care for them and prepare them for market and competition in the show and sale.

