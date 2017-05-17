County eyeing smaller increase for schools
Pasquotank County commissioners are considering appropriating up to $1 million more for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools next year - an amount that's still $1.3 million less than the superintendent says is needed to maintain services at their current level. Pasquotank officials have spent the last several weeks reviewing budget requests from various departments and agencies.
