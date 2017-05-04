Council urges changes to budget
City Council recommended a slew of changes to next year's proposed Elizabeth City budget on Tuesday, including a smaller increase to motor vehicle fees, elimination of a proposed dog park, and addition of an assistant city clerk position. Council met Tuesday to hear City Manager Rich Olson present his proposed $65.9 million spending plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year that starts July 1. Nothing in the budget is final until it's adopted, which the council is planning to do next month after a public hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC