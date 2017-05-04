Council urges changes to budget

Council urges changes to budget

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

City Council recommended a slew of changes to next year's proposed Elizabeth City budget on Tuesday, including a smaller increase to motor vehicle fees, elimination of a proposed dog park, and addition of an assistant city clerk position. Council met Tuesday to hear City Manager Rich Olson present his proposed $65.9 million spending plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year that starts July 1. Nothing in the budget is final until it's adopted, which the council is planning to do next month after a public hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC