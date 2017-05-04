Council urges changes to budget

City Council recommended a slew of changes to next year's proposed Elizabeth City budget on Tuesday, including a smaller increase to motor vehicle fees, elimination of a proposed dog park, and addition of an assistant city clerk position. Council met Tuesday to hear City Manager Rich Olson present his proposed $65.9 million spending plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year that starts July 1. Nothing in the budget is final until it's adopted, which the council is planning to do next month after a public hearing.

