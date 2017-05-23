Cooper tours EC Coast Guard base

Gov. Roy Cooper toured Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City on Monday for the first time since being elected North Carolina's chief executive last autumn. "It is Memorial Day week and I'm taking time to show veterans how much I appreciate them, along with active military and our military bases here in North Carolina that not only are critical to our country's defense, but our economy as well," Cooper said afterward at Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

