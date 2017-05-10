COA deserves Ag program

Chowan County Commissioner John Mitchener said he has high hopes that College of Albemarle's new president, Robert Wynegar, can help the Edenton-Chowan campus get back into good standing. "I was struck that the community college he was in charge of in Nevada was on more than one campus, separated by hundreds of miles, not just a few miles like we have here," Mitchener said of the speech Wynegar gave as a candidate for the position at the Edenton-Chowan culinary school.

