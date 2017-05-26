City moving forward with 'smart grid'

It's coming almost two years later than expected, but Elizabeth City is moving forward with implementing a new $3.75 million "smart grid" system for its electrical and water systems. The city will spend $2.25 million from its electrical fund and $1.5 million from its water-sewer fund for new smart meters, more electrical load management switches and other components, City Manager Rich Olson and Assistant City Manager Angela Cole reported to City Council Monday.

