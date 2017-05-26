City moving forward with 'smart grid'
It's coming almost two years later than expected, but Elizabeth City is moving forward with implementing a new $3.75 million "smart grid" system for its electrical and water systems. The city will spend $2.25 million from its electrical fund and $1.5 million from its water-sewer fund for new smart meters, more electrical load management switches and other components, City Manager Rich Olson and Assistant City Manager Angela Cole reported to City Council Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jet Ski
|May 22
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May 11
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC