City mall office offers more hours

The city of Elizabeth City's Customer Service Office at Southgate Mall will offer extended hours through June 16 to help customers resolve billing concerns, the city announced Wednesday. In a press release, the city officials said the Southgate office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, June 16. "It is hoped that by offering extended hours, customers who are unable to visit city offices during the normal business day will be better served," the release states.

