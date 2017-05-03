Carolina Charter may make rare visit to EC for 350th

A state document that only leaves Raleigh archives under highway patrol escort will make a rare visit to Elizabeth City in 2018 for the 350th birthday of the region's mother counties, a state official has stated. Kevin Cherry, deputy secretary for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, told the Currituck County Historical Society last week that the Carolina Charter will make a brief appearance at Museum of the Albemarle for the celebration.

