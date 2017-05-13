Camden hears 2 pitches for superintendent search
Two consultants made their cases Thursday night why they should be selected to shepherd the Camden Board of Education through the process of choosing the school district's next superintendent. One of the consulting groups - the N.C. School Boards Association - quoted an estimated fee that was about twice what the other consulting group - the Masonboro Group - said it would charge Camden.
