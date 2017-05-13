Camden hears 2 pitches for superinten...

Camden hears 2 pitches for superintendent search

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Two consultants made their cases Thursday night why they should be selected to shepherd the Camden Board of Education through the process of choosing the school district's next superintendent. One of the consulting groups - the N.C. School Boards Association - quoted an estimated fee that was about twice what the other consulting group - the Masonboro Group - said it would charge Camden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) 11 hr Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City Thu CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC