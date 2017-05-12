Butterfield: Comey firing 'irresponsible and reckless'

Rep. G.K. Butterfield called President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey last week "irresponsible and reckless" during a visit to Elizabeth City on Saturday. Butterfield, D-N.C., who represents the 1st District in the northeastern and north central parts of the state in the U.S. House, was the speaker for Elizabeth City State University's 164th commencement on Saturday morning.

