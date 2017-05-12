Butterfield: Comey firing 'irresponsi...

Butterfield: Comey firing 'irresponsible and reckless'

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Rep. G.K. Butterfield called President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey last week "irresponsible and reckless" during a visit to Elizabeth City on Saturday. Butterfield, D-N.C., who represents the 1st District in the northeastern and north central parts of the state in the U.S. House, was the speaker for Elizabeth City State University's 164th commencement on Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) Fri Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May 11 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC