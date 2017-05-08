Billing woes plummet fund by $5M
Elizabeth City's electrical fund balance has plummeted by $5 million this year due to the city's billing problems, City Manager Rich Olson said last week. During Wednesday's meeting of City Council's finance committee, Olson and interim Finance Director Evelyn Benton addressed concerns about the dwindling money available in the city's electrical fund.
