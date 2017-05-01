Airport audit uncovers 'weaknesses'

The latest audit of the authority overseeing the Elizabeth City Regional Airport found several accounting flaws, but airport officials say the airport's limited staffing makes some of them unavoidable. During the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Airport Authority's regular monthly meeting last week, Mason Spruill presented his audit of the authority's finances for the 2015-16 fiscal year ending June 30. Airport officials and Spruill noted the audit was being presented later in the year than is typical, in part due to Spruill's own understaffing.

