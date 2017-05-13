Aiming high: 159 earn degrees at ECSU
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield called on the 159 new graduates of Elizabeth City State University Saturday to be faithful to God, their family, humanity, ECSU and themselves. Butterfield, D-N.C., who represents portions of northeastern and north central North Carolina in the U.S. House, was the speaker for ECSU's 164th commencement.
