4 Memorial Day ceremonies planned
American soldiers who lost their lives in the service of their country will be remembered at four different Memorial Day ceremonies in the region on Monday. The largest of the ceremonies will be at 1 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery off Main Street Extended in Elizabeth City.
