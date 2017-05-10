354 turn tassels at COA

College of The Albemarle President Robert Wynegar challenged COA's 354 graduates Wednesday to passionately pursue their goals while always treating others with respect and being thankful for those who helped them get to where they are. Wynegar, who took office as the college's 10th president on April 17, was the keynote speaker at COA's 54th commencement ceremony at the college's Performing Arts Center Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.