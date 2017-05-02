120216BattleBetts
Albemarle Regional Health Services has passed its 2017-2018 budget, approving a roughly $22 million spending plan that largely maintains services but could also eat deeper into the agency's reserves. The ARHS Board of Health unanimously approved the budget during its meeting last Tuesday in Elizabeth City.
