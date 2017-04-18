Wynegar taking helm as COA president

College of The Albemarle President Robert Wynegar started his tenure as president Monday by doing something he has said will be characteristic of his administrative style getting to know people. Wynegar, who comes to COA from Western Nevada College where he was vice president of student and academic affairs, told audiences in campus visits during the presidential search process that he likes to know his team members so well that he can name their favorite flavor of ice cream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.