Wedding exhibit traces area tradition...

Wedding exhibit traces area traditions over two centuries

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Museum of the Albemarle's I DO! Weddings exhibit includes interactive space to help wishful visitors plan their own dream wedding, from trying on gowns and tuxedoes to choosing china selections and decorating a cake! Visitors may also use the props to take photos in front of backdrops including a beach scene and a formal church scene. Expect to find something old, new, borrowed and blue, in the I DO! Weddings in the Albemarle, 1831-2015 exhibit at the Museum of the Albemarle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar 16 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,530 • Total comments across all topics: 280,330,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC