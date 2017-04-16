Wedding exhibit traces area traditions over two centuries
Museum of the Albemarle's I DO! Weddings exhibit includes interactive space to help wishful visitors plan their own dream wedding, from trying on gowns and tuxedoes to choosing china selections and decorating a cake! Visitors may also use the props to take photos in front of backdrops including a beach scene and a formal church scene. Expect to find something old, new, borrowed and blue, in the I DO! Weddings in the Albemarle, 1831-2015 exhibit at the Museum of the Albemarle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC