Walkers give a high-heeled effort at ...

Walkers give a high-heeled effort at Hopeline benefit

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

More than 150 people many wearing high heel pumps or wedges walked laps at the Northeastern High School track Saturday morning in the inaugural Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event for Albemarle Hopeline. Area law enforcement officers and first responders including Pasquotank Sheriff Randy Cartwright, Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White, Chowan Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin and Barry Overman of the Elizabeth City Fire Department, walked the first lap to get the event started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar 16 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC