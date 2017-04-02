Walkers give a high-heeled effort at Hopeline benefit

More than 150 people many wearing high heel pumps or wedges walked laps at the Northeastern High School track Saturday morning in the inaugural Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event for Albemarle Hopeline. Area law enforcement officers and first responders including Pasquotank Sheriff Randy Cartwright, Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White, Chowan Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin and Barry Overman of the Elizabeth City Fire Department, walked the first lap to get the event started.

