Utility billing woes, Blanchard firing linked

Elizabeth City's finance director was fired last week because she failed to properly oversee the city's conversion to new billing software, provided either false or misleading information to the city manager about the conversion and misled the manager about the extent of problems the conversion has caused, a city memo states. Sarah Blanchard, whom City Manager Rich Olson said he fired "for cause" on Thursday, also had an "autocratic" management style that limited feedback from employees she supervised and failed to provide clear direction to those employees, Olson said in the memo to city councilors and the mayor.

