Toupin takes over as market coordinator
The Downtown Waterfront Market's new coordinator is a former longtime corporate employee for CVS who brings an emphasis on business to the job and who, thanks to her technologically savvy son, has launched a revamped website to help promote Elizabeth City's weekend market. Danielle Toupin said last week she already has 14 vendors signed up for this year's market which kicks off at Mariners' Wharf Park the weekend of May 6. Toupin said her goal is to have as many as 20 vendors this year.
