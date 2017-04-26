Suspect arrested in assault, attempted robbery of elderly woman
A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the assault and attempted robbery of an 80-year-old woman at the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park in Elizabeth City late Monday night. Tyquail Zaire Riddick, of the 800 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with breaking and entering, attempted armed robbery and assault inflicting serious injury, Sgt.
