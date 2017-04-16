Suit against COA, Deitemeyer dismissed

Suit against COA, Deitemeyer dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former College of The Albemarle vice president against both the college and its former president, finding no evidence the former official was wrongly terminated. Robert Howard, COA's vice president for business and administrative services until his firing 3½ years ago, had claimed in his 2015 lawsuit that his termination from the community college was the result of employment discrimination.

