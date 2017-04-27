Students tour COA's high-tech center

BARCO Busloads of middle and high school students from across the region got a peek Wednesday at some of the cutting-edge technology they might use as college students preparing for high-tech manufacturing jobs. Students from the Perquimans, Pasquotank and Currituck school districts toured College of The Albemarle's Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center in Barco as part of COA's annual Advanced Manufacturing Day and Open House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.