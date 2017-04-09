Stimatz urges county to fund school needs
Last November, Pasquotank County asked its residents to let the county raise another $1 million in sales taxes to give more money to public schools. Two out of three voters said no.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC