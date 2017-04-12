Stimatz: Billing system woes 'a crisis'
City Councilor Tony Stimatz said Monday night that Elizabeth City's new utility billing software system is not working and that city officials should not have implemented it last August. Stimatz also described the continuing problems created by the new utility billing software as "a crisis," noting that the city still can't account for more than $400 he himself paid in utility charges under the new Edmunds software system.
