Steinburg: Sales tax return bill good for area
State Rep. Bob Steinburg said the General Assembly is likely to provide help to school systems and counties this year even if that help does not include a specific change recently requested by Chowan County officials. The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education and Chowan County Board of Commissioners recently adopted resolutions opposing the state's policy of requiring local school systems to pay state sales tax.
