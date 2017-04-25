Six golden retriever puppies stolen from Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City police said on Facebook that the puppies were stolen from the Parsonage Street area between the night of Friday, April 21 and the early morning hours of Saturday, April 22. If you know anything about this theft, call Investigator Jason Parker at 252-339-1311 or call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC