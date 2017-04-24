Sheriffa s office needs help identifying three suspects in NC car break-ins

The sheriff's office says the break-ins happened in the Peartree subdivision in Elizabeth City, between the evening of April 17 and the morning of April 18. There were credit and debit cards taken from some vehicles. The stolen cards were used at the Wal-Mart in Elizabeth City between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on April 18. They were again used at 5:22 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 3404 N. Armistead Avenue, in Hampton.

