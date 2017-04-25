Schools seek $4M hike from county

Asking Pasquotank commissioners to keep their promise from last year to "do more" for the local schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials asked the county Monday for $17.2 million in local funding next year - a more than $4 million increase from what the county approved for schools this year. The request doesn't include the costs of an unfunded state mandate to reduce class sizes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.