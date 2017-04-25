Schools seek $4M hike from county

Asking Pasquotank commissioners to keep their promise from last year to "do more" for the local schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials asked the county Monday for $17.2 million in local funding next year - a more than $4 million increase from what the county approved for schools this year. The request doesn't include the costs of an unfunded state mandate to reduce class sizes.

