Schools: Class size bill eases concerns

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Area lawmakers and school officials agree that the compromise legislation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week on school funding and class size mandates - effectively waiting a year before instituting any major changes - takes a load off their shoulders as they plan for the upcoming school year. Some area school districts had foreseen local budget impacts in the hundreds of thousands of dollars - or even millions of dollars in the case of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools - had they been required to meet new class requirements for grades K-3 without additional funding from the state.

