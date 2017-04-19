School stories are way to show that education matters
I don't suppose I should delve in this column into specifics of stories I'm working on for the education beat, since we try to maintain some kind of line between the work I do as a reporter and what I write about in this column. But I do want to say some things in general terms this week about what it has been like to be back covering education for The Daily Advance after nearly four years as editor at the Chowan Herald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC