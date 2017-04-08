Sauls watches seasons change from colorful garden
Sauls decided to pursue a career in horticulture, and when she moved to Elizabethtown, Ky., she taught adult continuing education horticulture classes at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Sauls moved to Elizabeth City in 1996 and taught similar adult continuing education horticulture classes at College of the Albemarle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC