River Road to get new principal
River Road Middle School, which will begin a school reform plan starting July 1, will have a new principal when the new school year begins in August. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has approved Superintendent Larry Cartner's recommendation to hire Adrian Fonville as River Road's new principal.
