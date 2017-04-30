Riot ignited after Gaiety Theater sho...

Riot ignited after Gaiety Theater shows 'Torrid Zone'

Like all neighborhoods, the Shepard Street-South Road Street Historic District, recognized as such by the National Park Service, has changed much over the last several decades. Nevertheless, some of the places that such local legends in the African-American community such as physician George Washington Cardwell, Elizabeth City State Normal School principal Peter W. Moore, and famed bricklayer Elisha Overton used to visit remain much the same, at least on the outside.

