Program to match youth of color with caring mentors
A new initiative to provide mentors for young men of color will kick off next month with the support of several local organizations. River City Community Development Corporation has received an $18,000 grant to launch the program designed to provide stable and caring mentors for African-American, Hispanic, Latino and Asian youth ages 16 to 17 in need of positive role models.
