Police report vehicle break-ins

Vehicles were broken into at four homes in the same Elizabeth City neighborhood late Monday or early Tuesday, according to Elizabeth City Police Department records. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck and 2009 Ford Focus were broken into at 1410 London Street but nothing was reported stolen in those break-ins.

