Police probe shooting near ECSU campus

Lt. Darrell Felton, a spokesman for the Elizabeth City Police Department, said officers responded to the Hoffler Street area about 4:23 p.m. after a motorist reported his car being hit by gunfire from a passing vehicle. According to Felton, the motorist said he was stopped behind a gold-colored Mustang at a stop sign on Hoffler Street at the Parkview Drive intersection when another gold-colored sedan drove by.

