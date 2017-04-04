Police chief: Man shot in Winfall, incident may be linked to earlier shooting
A shooting in Winfall Monday afternoon that injured an Elizabeth City man may be linked to a shooting late last month in which a woman motorist was fired at but uninjured, the Winfall police chief says. Rashwan Baum, 20, was shot in the leg by someone in a passing car as he was getting his own car detailed at Cooper's Car Wash and Mini-Mart shortly after noon Monday, Winfall Chief David Shaffer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC