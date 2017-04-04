Police chief: Man shot in Winfall, in...

Police chief: Man shot in Winfall, incident may be linked to earlier shooting

A shooting in Winfall Monday afternoon that injured an Elizabeth City man may be linked to a shooting late last month in which a woman motorist was fired at but uninjured, the Winfall police chief says. Rashwan Baum, 20, was shot in the leg by someone in a passing car as he was getting his own car detailed at Cooper's Car Wash and Mini-Mart shortly after noon Monday, Winfall Chief David Shaffer said.

