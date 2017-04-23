Poetry slam usually draws a crowd
Local poets will have a chance to recite their work Saturday during Page after Page bookstore's annual poetry slam. Hinkle said she is hoping some teens she invited will share their favorite poems from "Milk and Honey," one of her top selling books recently among young readers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC