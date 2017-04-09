Oxford Heights homeowners seek Fed buy-out funds
Elizabeth City's Oxford Heights neighborhood will start shrinking if flood-weary homeowners win a federal buyout of their properties. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said Thursday that the owners of six properties in Oxford Heights have submitted Hazard Mitigation Grants asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy out their homes.
