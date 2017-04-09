Oxford Heights homeowners seek Fed bu...

Oxford Heights homeowners seek Fed buy-out funds

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City's Oxford Heights neighborhood will start shrinking if flood-weary homeowners win a federal buyout of their properties. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said Thursday that the owners of six properties in Oxford Heights have submitted Hazard Mitigation Grants asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy out their homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar 16 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC