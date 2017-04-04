Owners improving, marketing shipyard site
Back in August of last year, the city of the Elizabeth City's deal to purchase property from owners Mary Hadley and Lloyd Griffin Jr. fell apart. At the time, the city was assembling state grants to buy the 3.2-acre property for $1.2 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC