Organizers gear up for Potato Fest

"We're getting into the home stretch," Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday as she updated the ECDI board on preparations for the major street festival which is scheduled for the weekend of May 19-21. Many highlights from prior years are returning for this year's festival, including rides from Degeller Attractions, dozens of live entertainers and a Saturday street dance, various games and contests, scores of food vendors, and, of course, fireworks on Saturday, May 20. Organizers are expecting some 40,000 people over the course of the three-day festival, according to Malenfant.

